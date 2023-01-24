We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
TravelCenters of America (TA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
TravelCenters of America (TA - Free Report) closed at $46.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.35% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%.
Heading into today, shares of the truck-stop operator had gained 1.84% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06% in that time.
TravelCenters of America will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TravelCenters of America to post earnings of $1.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25.84%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.53 billion, up 24.43% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TravelCenters of America. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. TravelCenters of America currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note TravelCenters of America's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.82. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.47.
The Retail - Convenience Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow TA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.