In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
First Trust NASDAQ Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
First Trust NASDAQ Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Healthcare ETF (FTXH) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 17% from its 52-week low of $23.87 per share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
FTXH in Focus
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF is designed to provide exposure to U.S. companies within the pharmaceuticals industry. It charges 60 bps in annual fees (see: all the Healthcare ETFs here).
Why the Move?
The healthcare corner of the broad investing world has been an area to watch lately, given the bouts of volatility and uncertainty on the stock market. This is because the sector’s non-cyclical nature provides a cushion to the portfolio amid volatile market conditions.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, FTXH has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold). Therefore, it is hard to get a handle on its future returns one way or the other. However, many of the segments that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.