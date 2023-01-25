Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jan 24, 2023

  • Shares of Baker Hughes Company (BKR - Free Report) declined 1.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.38 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41 per share.
  • Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s (NWBI - Free Report) shares declined 1.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.30 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.32 per share.
  • Shares of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA - Free Report) jumped 7.7% on hopes that the reopening in China will help in boosting their business after the COVID-induced lockdown.
  • Salesforce, Inc.’s (CRM - Free Report) shares rose 3.1% on reports that activist investor Elliott Management has secured a multibillion-dollar stake in the company.

