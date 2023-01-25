We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Earnings Data Deluge
The busiest day of Q4 earnings season so far is here, with plenty of big-name companies reporting ahead of the opening bell. Whether pre-market futures are reacting to results or just doing some profit-taking off recent highs is hard to tell — the Dow is -150 points at this hour, the S&P 500 is -20 and the Nasdaq -85 points currently.
No economic data has hit the tape in today’s pre-market, as we are back-loaded this week for such things. After the open today, we’ll get January numbers for S&P PMI Manufacturing and Services. Both are expected to come in below the 50 level, which is the inflection point between positive and negative growth. Q4 GDP, Jobless Claims and a new PCE report all come out Thursday or Friday this week.
Johnson & Johnson ((JNJ - Free Report) beat estimates decisively on its bottom line to $2.35 per share in its Q4, from $2.22 expected, for a nearly +6% earnings surprise. Revenues were a hair light of expectations at $23.71 billion in the quarter. J&J is a company that, simply, does not miss on earnings — going back far longer than a decade. Shares are down on this weak trading pre-market, -1.3%, and now -6% year to date.
Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell)-rated General Electric ((GE - Free Report) was also mixed in its Q4 results, with earnings coming in better than expected: $1.24 per share versus $1.11 in the Zacks consensus. Revenues of $21.79 billion was beneath the $21.94 billion analysts were looking for. Pre-market trading sees GE stock down -2.3%, though the shares are up nearly +50% over the past six months.
3M ((MMM - Free Report) was mixed in the opposite way this morning: earnings of $2.28 per share came in -2.56% lower than the $2.34 expected (and three cents lower than year-ago earnings) on quarterly sales of $8.08 billion, which improved over the Zacks consensus by +0.58%. Full-year guidance was ramped down, however, which has delivered a hit to MMM shares in the pre-market, -5%.
The Travelers Companies ((TRV - Free Report) met expectations on its bottom line this morning, after last week’s guide downward: $3.40 per share was reported, well off the $5.20 reported in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $9.63 billion were slightly ahead of expectations. Cat losses from recent winter blizzard conditions were what prompted the pre-announcement last week. Shares are trading flat in today’s early trading.