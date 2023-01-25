We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why NBT Bancorp (NBTB) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.
While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.
NBT Bancorp in Focus
Headquartered in Norwich, NBT Bancorp (NBTB - Free Report) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of -2.44% so far this year. The financial holding company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.3 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.83%. This compares to the Banks - Northeast industry's yield of 2.52% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.63%.
In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.20 is up 3.4% from last year. NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 3.85%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. NBT's current payout ratio is 33%, meaning it paid out 33% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
NBTB is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $3.80 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 6.15%.
Bottom Line
Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.
High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that NBTB is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).