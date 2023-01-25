We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Rivian Automotive (RIVN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $18.05, moving -0.28% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.22%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars had lost 5.43% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 7.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.64% in that time.
Rivian Automotive will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 28, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Rivian Automotive to post earnings of -$1.72 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 29.22%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $771.22 million, up 1328.19% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rivian Automotive. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.09% lower. Rivian Automotive currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
