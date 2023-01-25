We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nvidia (NVDA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) closed at $192.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.38% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.07% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.22%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had gained 26.22% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.64% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nvidia as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 22, 2023. On that day, Nvidia is projected to report earnings of $0.81 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 38.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.01 billion, down 21.31% from the year-ago period.
NVDA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.26 per share and revenue of $26.94 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -26.58% and +0.09%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nvidia should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% lower. Nvidia currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, Nvidia is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 58.81. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.95.
Also, we should mention that NVDA has a PEG ratio of 4.89. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.36 at yesterday's closing price.
The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
