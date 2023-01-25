We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ACRES Commercial (ACR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ACRES Commercial (ACR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $9.89, moving +0.51% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.22%.
Heading into today, shares of the commercial real estate investment trust had gained 26.97% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 5.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.64% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ACRES Commercial as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, ACRES Commercial is projected to report earnings of $0.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 104.55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.2 million, up 2.61% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ACRES Commercial. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ACRES Commercial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, ACRES Commercial is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.29. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.02, so we one might conclude that ACRES Commercial is trading at a discount comparatively.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.