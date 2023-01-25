Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 25th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG - Free Report) engages in exploration, development, and production of mineral properties, focusing on silver and gold production. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL - Free Report) provides real estate and investment management services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR - Free Report) is an explorer and producer of oil and natural gas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2% downward over the last 60 days.

