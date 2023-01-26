Back to top

Image: Bigstock

General Dynamics (GD) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2022, General Dynamics (GD - Free Report) reported revenue of $10.85 billion, up 5.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.58, compared to $3.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.67 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.53, the EPS surprise was +1.42%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how General Dynamics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales-Aerospace: $2.45 billion versus $2.61 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.3% change.
  • Net sales- Technologies: $3.25 billion versus $3.35 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.3% change.
  • Net sales-Combat Systems: $2.18 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.92 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.5%.
  • Net sales-Marine Systems: $2.97 billion compared to the $2.79 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.5% year over year.
  • Operating earnings-Aerospace: $337 million compared to the $351.74 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Operating earnings-Combat Systems: $332 million versus $314.08 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Operating Earnings- Technologies: $340 million compared to the $349.86 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Operating earnings-Marine Systems: $237 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $234.17 million.
  • Operating Earnings- Corporate: -$19 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$16.93 million.

Shares of General Dynamics have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


Published in

