Elevance Health (ELV) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Elevance Health (
ELV Quick Quote ELV - Free Report) reported $39.67 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.1%. EPS of $5.23 for the same period compares to $5.14 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39.71 billion, representing a surprise of -0.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.58%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.20.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Elevance Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Medical Membership-Medicaid / State Sponsored: 11571 thousand versus the 16-analyst average estimate of 11372.22 thousand. Medical Membership-Medicare - Medicare Supplement: 947 thousand compared to the 933.61 thousand average estimate based on 16 analysts. Medical Membership-Medicare - Medicare Advantage: 1977 thousand versus 1982.74 thousand estimated by 16 analysts on average. Medical Membership-Federal Employees Health Benefits: 1623 thousand compared to the 1628.05 thousand average estimate based on 16 analysts. Revenue-Premiums: $33.65 billion compared to the $33.85 billion average estimate based on 16 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year. Revenue-Product revenue: $4.14 billion compared to the $3.95 billion average estimate based on 15 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.4% year over year. Revenue-Administrative fees and other revenue: $1.88 billion versus the 15-analyst average estimate of $1.85 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%. Revenue-Net investment income: $373 million versus $346.25 million estimated by 15 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change. Total operating revenue-Commercial and Specialty Business: $10.35 billion versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $10.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%. Total operating revenue-Government Business: $24.65 billion versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $24.50 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%. Total operating revenue-IngenioRx: $7.52 billion versus $7.22 billion estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change. Total operating revenue-Other: $3.41 billion compared to the $3.38 billion average estimate based on 13 analysts. View all Key Company Metrics for Elevance Health here>>> Shares of Elevance Health have returned -6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Elevance Health (ELV) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Elevance Health (ELV - Free Report) reported $39.67 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.1%. EPS of $5.23 for the same period compares to $5.14 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39.71 billion, representing a surprise of -0.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.58%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.20.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Elevance Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Elevance Health here>>>
Shares of Elevance Health have returned -6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.