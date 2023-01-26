We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Walmart (WMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Walmart (WMT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $142.34, moving -0.48% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.44%.
Coming into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had lost 0.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 8.35%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.57%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Walmart as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 21, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Walmart to post earnings of $1.50 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.96%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $158.81 billion, up 3.88% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.08 per share and revenue of $605.64 billion, which would represent changes of -5.88% and +5.74%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Walmart is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Walmart has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.53 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.83.
We can also see that WMT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Supermarkets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
