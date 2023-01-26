We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ADT (ADT) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
ADT (ADT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $8.68, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.44%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the home security company had lost 4.72% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.57% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ADT as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ADT to post earnings of $0.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 800%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.59 billion, up 15.3% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ADT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ADT is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, ADT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.13. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.83.
The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.