Hercules Technology (HTGC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Hercules Technology (HTGC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $14.06, moving -0.71% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.44%.
Heading into today, shares of the specialty finance company had gained 8.26% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 6.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.57% in that time.
Hercules Technology will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.42, up 20% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $91.68 million, up 26.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hercules Technology. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Hercules Technology currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Hercules Technology is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.07. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.95.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.