Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $46.46, moving +1.62% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.44%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 11.08% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.57% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. to post earnings of $0.25 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.79%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $255.31 million, down 8.23% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.27% lower. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
Investors should also note Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 39.38. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.79.
We can also see that WPM currently has a PEG ratio of 7.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.99 as of yesterday's close.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.