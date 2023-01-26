We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
AMN Healthcare Services (AMN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $96.75, making no change from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.44%.
Heading into today, shares of the health care staffing company had lost 5.31% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.57% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMN Healthcare Services as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 16, 2023. On that day, AMN Healthcare Services is projected to report earnings of $2.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 26.44%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.06 billion, down 21.97% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMN Healthcare Services should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher within the past month. AMN Healthcare Services is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AMN Healthcare Services has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.47 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.46.
We can also see that AMN currently has a PEG ratio of 3.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.56 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.