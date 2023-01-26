We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX - Free Report) closed at $0.95 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.44%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 69.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.57%.
Entera Bio Ltd. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.12, down 157.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $0.1 million, down 41.18% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Entera Bio Ltd.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Entera Bio Ltd. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ENTX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.