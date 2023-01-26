Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Norfolk Southern (NSC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2022, Norfolk Southern (NSC - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.24 billion, up 13.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.42, compared to $3.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.18 billion, representing a surprise of +1.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.41.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Norfolk Southern performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Ratio: 63.5% compared to the 62.33% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Intermodal [$M]: $913 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $905.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.9%.
  • Revenue- Coal [$M]: $448 million compared to the $401.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28% year over year.
  • Revenue- Merchandise - Automotive [$M]: $279 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $263.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.8%.
  • Revenue- Merchandise - Chemicals [$M]: $528 million versus $539.21 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change.
  • Revenue- Merchandise - Metals/construction [$M]: $415 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $411.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.4%.
  • Revenue- Merchandise - Agriculture, Forest and Consumer Products: $654 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $622.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.7%.

View all Key Company Metrics for Norfolk Southern here>>>

Shares of Norfolk Southern have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise