Comcast (CMCSA) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

CMCSA Quick Quote CMCSA - Free Report) reported $30.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.7%. EPS of $0.82 for the same period compares to $0.77 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.32 billion, representing a surprise of +0.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.13%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Comcast performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Additional Customers - High-speed Internet/Broadband residential customers: -23 thousand versus -51.75 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Total Customers - Video residential customers: 15554 thousand versus 15468.9 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Total Customers - High-speed Internet/Broadband residential customers: 29812 thousand versus 29783.45 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Total Customers - Video business services customers: 589 thousand compared to the 585.31 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. NBCUniversal Revenue- Broadcast Television/ Total Studios: $2.74 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.72 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.1%. NBCU Revenue- Cable Networks/Media [$M]: $5.98 billion compared to the $5.95 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year. NBCU Revenue- Theme Parks [$M]: $2.11 billion versus $2.07 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12% change. Revenues-Cable Communications [$M]: $16.64 billion compared to the $16.59 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year. Revenues-NBC Universal [$M]: $9.89 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $9.93 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%. Revenue - Sky: $4.42 billion versus $4.44 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.1% change. Sky Revenue - Advertising: $564 million versus $571.15 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.8% change. Cable Communications Revenues-Advertising: $892 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $871.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%. View all Key Company Metrics for Comcast here>>> Shares of Comcast have returned +15.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
