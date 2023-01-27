We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI - Free Report) closed at $33.98, marking a +0.74% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.1% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.59%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 6.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.58%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VICI Properties Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 23, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.50, up 13.64% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $765.84 million, up 99.88% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.66% higher within the past month. VICI Properties Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, VICI Properties Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.02. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.25, which means VICI Properties Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
We can also see that VICI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. VICI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.07 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.