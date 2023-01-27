We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Insulet (PODD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Insulet (PODD - Free Report) closed at $286.13, marking a -1.23% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.1% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.59%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of insulin infusion systems had lost 0.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.71%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.58%.
Insulet will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.24, down 42.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $330.36 million, up 7.36% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Insulet should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.75% lower. Insulet is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Insulet currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 284.27. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.27.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.