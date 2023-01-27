We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Fisker Inc. (FSR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Fisker Inc. (FSR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $6.82, moving -1.45% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.59%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 8.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.58%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Fisker Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Fisker Inc. to post earnings of -$0.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.89%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.1 million, up 2650% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Fisker Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.79% higher. Fisker Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.