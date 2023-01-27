Back to top

American Airlines (AAL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) reported $13.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 39.9%. EPS of $1.17 for the same period compares to -$1.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.22 billion, representing a surprise of -0.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.63%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.14.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how American Airlines performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating cost per ASM (excluding special items and fuel)-Total Mainline & Regional: 12.7 cents versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 12.59 cents.
  • Operating cost per ASM excluding special items: 17.89 cents compared to the 17.93 cents average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Passenger load factor (percent)-Total: 83.9% compared to the 84.38% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Available seat miles -Total: 65962 million compared to the 66196.08 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Passenger revenue per ASM -Total: 18.39 cents versus 17.36 cents estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes -Total: 3.5 $/gal versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.55 $/gal.
  • Total revenue per ASM -Total: 15.15 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 19.23 cents.
  • Revenue passenger miles -Total: 55320 million compared to the 55601.58 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Yield -Total: 21.93 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 20.56 cents.
  • Revenue-Passenger: $12.13 billion versus $11.62 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue-Other: $795 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $849.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.9%.
  • Revenues-Cargo: $263 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $315.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.9%.

Shares of American Airlines have returned +32% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.


