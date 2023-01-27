Blackstone Inc. (BX) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2022, Blackstone Inc. (
BX Quick Quote BX - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.34 billion, down 47.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.07, compared to $1.71 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.62 billion, representing a surprise of -10.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.46%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.96.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Blackstone Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Fee-Earning Assets Under Management: $718.4 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $721.5 billion. Total Assets Under Management: $974.7 billion versus $983.8 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Segment Revenues-Base Management Fees: $1.58 billion compared to the $1.49 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.7% year over year. Segment Revenues-Total Management and Advisory Fees Net: $1.64 billion compared to the $1.57 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.7% year over year. Segment Revenues -Realized Principal Investment Income: $55.89 million compared to the $94.98 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -67.4% year over year. Segment Revenues-Realized Performance Revenues: $472.75 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $654.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -60.3%. Segment Revenues-Fee Related Performance Revenues: $172.71 million versus $380.43 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -90% change. Segment Revenues-Management Fee Offsets: -$10.51 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$16.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -42.4%. Segment Revenues-Transaction and Other Fees Net: $71.15 million compared to the $92.56 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -40.9% year over year. Real Estate-Fee Related Earnings: $473.49 million versus $500.54 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -62.2% change. Fee Related Earnings: $1.07 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.05 billion. Total Net Realizations: $366.85 million compared to the $466.20 million average estimate based on five analysts. View all Key Company Metrics for Blackstone Inc. here>>> Shares of Blackstone Inc. have returned +23.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
