New Strong Sell Stocks for January 27th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI - Free Report) is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR - Free Report) is an independent explorer and producer of oil and natural gas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE - Free Report) is a bank holding company for Bank of Hope. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 9% downward over the last 60 days.

