KLA (KLAC) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2022, KLA (KLAC - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.98 billion, up 26.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $7.38, compared to $5.59 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.83 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $7.08, the EPS surprise was +4.24%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how KLA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues-Product: $2.46 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.9%.
  • Revenues-Service: $520.48 million versus $590.65 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- PCB, Display and Component Inspection: $169.96 million compared to the $222.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Specialty Semiconductor Process: $158.09 million versus $135.98 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +40.2% change.
  • Revenue- Semiconductor Process Control: $2.66 billion versus $2.42 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.5% change.

Shares of KLA have returned +14.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


