We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Murphy Oil (MUR) Rewards Shareholders With 10% Dividend Hike
Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR - Free Report) announced that its board of directors approved a 10% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to 27.5 cents per share. The dividend is payable on Mar 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb 13, 2023.
The current dividend of 27.5 cents per share indicates a growth of 120% from 12.5 cents paid during the fourth quarter of 2021.
The increase of dividends results in an annualized dividend of $1.10 per share from $1.00. The current dividend yield is 2.43%, better than the Zacks S&P 500 composite's average of 1.55%.
Can Murphy Oil Sustain Dividend Hikes?
Murphy Oil possesses one of the best upstream portfolios among the domestic oil and natural gas integrated companies and independent E&P group. The company is maintaining a multi-basin portfolio, including onshore and offshore assets for additional risk reduction flexibility amid the fluctuating prices.
Along with domestic assets, MUR’s Canadian assets are also boosting production. Murphy Oil’s Tupper Montney asset in Canada is one of the leading low-cost operating assets in North America. It expects to deliver production at a CAGR of 7% during 2022-2024.
To counter the fluctuation in commodity prices and protect free cash flow, the company entered into hedges and fixed-price forward sales contracts through 2024. Strong free cash flow will help Murphy Oil’s management to continue its shareholder-friendly moves.
Cutting Debt
Murphy Oil, during 2022, achieved debt reduction goal of $650 million through senior notes redemptions, partial tender and open market transactions, which lowered its annual interest expenses. It reported a long-term debt of $1,822.5 million on Dec 31, 2022, compared with $2,465.4 million as of Dec 31, 2021.
Price Performance
In the past six months, Murphy Oil's shares have returned 36.6% compared with the industry’s average of 2.4%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Murphy Oil currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Some better ranked stocks are:
Energy Transfer (ET - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 16.3% for the last four quarters, and its current dividend yield is 7.9%.
Vaalco Energy (EGY - Free Report) currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It delivered an average earnings surprise of 61.8% for the last four quarters, and its current dividend yield is 2.6%.
Global Partners (GLP - Free Report) currently has a Zacks Rank #2. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 287.9% for the last four quarters, and its current dividend yield is 7%.