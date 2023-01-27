Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jan 27, 2023

  • Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL - Free Report) gained 2.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 per share.
  • Alaska Air Group, Inc.’s (ALK - Free Report) shares rose 0.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.92 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.90 per share.
  • Shares of Tractor Supply Company (TSCO - Free Report) jumped % after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.43 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.34 per share.
  • McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s (MKC - Free Report) shares plummeted 5.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.73 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.86 per share.

Published in

airlines consumer-staples retail