Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2022, Colgate-Palmolive (CL - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.63 billion, up 5.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.77, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.57 billion, representing a surprise of +1.21%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Colgate-Palmolive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales-Oral, Personal and Home Care-Asia Pacific: $696 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $683.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%.
  • Net sales-Oral, Personal and Home Care-Latin America: $1.01 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%.
  • Net sales-Oral, Personal and Home Care-Africa/Eurasia: $273 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $264.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.
  • Net sales-Oral, Personal and Home Care-Europe: $623 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $637.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.7%.
  • Net sales-Oral, Personal and Home Care-North America: $966 million compared to the $980.10 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year.
  • Net sales-Pet Nutrition [$M]: $1.06 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $977.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.8%.
  • Net sales-Oral, Personal and Home Care-Total [$M]: $3.57 billion compared to the $3.38 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year.
  • Operating profit - Pet Nutrition: $233 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $229.42 million.
  • Operating profit - Total Oral, Personal and Home Care: $848 million versus $834.53 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


