Charter (CHTR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2022, Charter Communications (
CHTR Quick Quote CHTR - Free Report) reported revenue of $13.67 billion, up 3.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $7.69, compared to $8.93 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.7 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $8.03, the EPS surprise was -4.23%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Charter performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Total Mobile Lines Net Additions: 615 thousand versus 394.79 thousand estimated by six analysts on average. Total Mobile Lines: 5292 thousand compared to the 5071.79 thousand average estimate based on six analysts. Residential- Phone/Voice-Net Additions/Losses: -232 thousand versus the six-analyst average estimate of -207.71 thousand. Residential - Video-Net Additions/Losses: -145 thousand compared to the -176.88 thousand average estimate based on six analysts. Revenues-Residential-Video: $4.25 billion versus $4.33 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.5% change. Revenues-Advertising sales: $558 million versus $552.86 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.6% change. Revenues-Commercial-Total: $1.75 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.77 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%. Revenues-Mobile: $876 million versus $819.75 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +38.6% change. Revenues-Other: $219 million versus $214.90 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change. Revenues-Residential-Internet: $5.64 billion versus $5.65 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change. Revenues-Residential-Telephone/Voice: $379 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $362.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.3%. Revenues-Residential-Total: $10.27 billion compared to the $10.36 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.4% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Charter here>>> Shares of Charter have returned +21.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Charter (CHTR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2022, Charter Communications (CHTR - Free Report) reported revenue of $13.67 billion, up 3.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $7.69, compared to $8.93 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.7 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $8.03, the EPS surprise was -4.23%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Charter performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Charter here>>>
Shares of Charter have returned +21.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.