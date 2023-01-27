In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
ManpowerGroup (MAN) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What to Expect
ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 8.1% on average.
Expectations This Time Around
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ManpowerGroup’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $4.8 billion, indicating a 10.7% year-over-year decline. The top line is likely to have been weighed down by continued supply chain disruptions in European markets, offsetting the expected strong performance of higher-margin brands and revenue growth in Experis and Talent Solutions.
The consensus estimate for earnings stands at $2.14 per share, implying a 2.7% year-over-year decline.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ManpowerGroup this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
ManpowerGroup has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
ManpowerGroup Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
ManpowerGroup Inc. price-eps-surprise | ManpowerGroup Inc. Quote
Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:
Accenture plc (ACN) has an Earnings ESP of +0.75% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
Accenture has an expected earnings growth rate of 7% for the fiscal year 2023. ACN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2% on average.
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) has an Earnings ESP of +10.36% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.
CAR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 67.2% on average.
