Ranger Energy (RNGR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ranger Energy (RNGR - Free Report) closed at $10.92, marking a +1.2% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.73% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Ranger Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Ranger Energy to post earnings of $0.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 240.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $164 million, up 33.23% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ranger Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Ranger Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Ranger Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.35. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.95.
The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
