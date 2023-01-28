We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Aperam (APEMY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Aperam (APEMY - Free Report) closed at $40.10, marking a +0.88% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 25.47% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 10.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.73% in that time.
Aperam will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Aperam. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.51% higher within the past month. Aperam is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Aperam is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.5. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.59.
The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
