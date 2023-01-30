In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
Fidelity Select Semiconductors (FSELX - Free Report) : 0.68% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. FSELX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. With annual returns of 16.62% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock I (MGTIX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.46%. Management fee: 0.33%. MGTIX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund has managed to produce a robust 12.24% over the last five years.
T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth Adviser (TADGX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. TADGX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. TADGX has an expense ratio of 0.9%, management fee of 0.48%, and annual returns of 10.51% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.