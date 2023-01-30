Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jan 30, 2023

  • Shares of Chevron Corp. (CVX - Free Report) tumbled 4.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $4.09, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.16.
  • Shares of Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR - Free Report) tanked 1% after reporting fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $7.69, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.03.
  • Intel Corp.’s (INTC - Free Report) shares plummeted 6.4% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.10, well below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.20.
  • Olin Corp.’s (OLN - Free Report) shares climbed 7% after posting fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.43, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42.

