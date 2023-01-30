Back to top

Franklin Resources (BEN) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Franklin Resources (BEN - Free Report) reported $1.97 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.6%. EPS of $0.51 for the same period compares to $1.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.8 billion, representing a surprise of +9.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Franklin Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Asset under management - Alternative: $257.4 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $229.1 billion.
  • Asset under management-Total: $1387.7 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1365 billion.
  • Asset under management-Cash Management: $75 billion compared to the $58.5 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Asset under management-Multi-Asset/Balanced: $141.4 billion versus $148.6 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Asset under management-Fixed income: $494.8 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $506.4 billion.
  • Asset under management-Equity: $419.1 billion compared to the $422.4 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Shareholder servicing fees: $33.40 million versus $44.57 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30% change.
  • Other, net: $10 million versus $11.21 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -43.2% change.
  • Sales and distribution fees: $291.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $307.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.7%.
  • Investment management fees: $1.63 billion compared to the $1.42 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.3% year over year.

Shares of Franklin Resources have returned +16.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


