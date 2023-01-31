We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $18.72, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the container shipping company had gained 8.26% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 3.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.01, down 85.82% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.04 billion, down 41.15% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 467.59% lower within the past month. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.