Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Moves -0.4%: What You Should Know
Baidu Inc. (BIDU - Free Report) closed at $138.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.4% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the web search company had gained 21.56% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 14.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Baidu Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Baidu Inc. is projected to report earnings of $2.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 34.07%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.68 billion, down 9.8% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Baidu Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.05% higher within the past month. Baidu Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Baidu Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.15. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.45.
Also, we should mention that BIDU has a PEG ratio of 0.6. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.8 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.