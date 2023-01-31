We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bunge (BG) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know
Bunge (BG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $97.07, moving -0.54% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%.
Coming into today, shares of the agribusiness and food company had lost 2.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 8.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.41%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Bunge as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 8, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.19, down 8.6% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.23 billion, up 9.25% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bunge. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.38% higher. Bunge is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Bunge currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.64, which means Bunge is trading at a discount to the group.
The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.