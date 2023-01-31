We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CF Industries (CF) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know
CF Industries (CF - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $82.70, moving -0.46% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%.
Heading into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had lost 2.49% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from CF Industries as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CF Industries to post earnings of $4.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.32%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.83 billion, up 11.37% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CF Industries. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.02% lower. CF Industries is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, CF Industries is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.05. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.45, so we one might conclude that CF Industries is trading at a discount comparatively.
Also, we should mention that CF has a PEG ratio of 1.01. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Fertilizers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.87 as of yesterday's close.
The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.