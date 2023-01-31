We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Regeneron (REGN) Stock Moves -0.86%: What You Should Know
Regeneron (REGN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $736.46, moving -0.86% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%.
Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 2.96% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.54% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Regeneron as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 3, 2023. On that day, Regeneron is projected to report earnings of $9.69 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 59.15%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.17 billion, down 36.06% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Regeneron should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.23% lower within the past month. Regeneron is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Regeneron's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.16. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.83, which means Regeneron is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, REGN's PEG ratio is currently 2.02. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.61 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.