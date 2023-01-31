Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 31st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bank of Hawaii (BOH - Free Report) is a bank holding company, which provides a broad array of products and services in Hawaii, Guam and other Pacific Islands. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 11.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Concentrix (CNXC - Free Report) is a provider of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.4% downward over the last 60 days.

B&G Foods (BGS - Free Report) is a manufacturer, seller and distributor of high quality, shelf stable, frozen food and household products across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.0% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) - free report >>

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) - free report >>

Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) - free report >>

Published in

business-services consumer-staples finance