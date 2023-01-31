Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jan 31, 2023

  • Shares of Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) declined 2.9% after announcing price-cuts to its electric Mustang Mach-E crossover.
  • Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD - Free Report) fell 3.9% on the broader tech slump.
  • Devon Energy Corporation’s (DVN - Free Report) shares plunged 4.5% as global oil prices fell.
  • Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) slid 3.7% after its strategy to use bankruptcy to resolve the multibillion-dollar litigation over claims its products cause cancer was rejected by a court.

