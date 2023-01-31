UPS (UPS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2022, United Parcel Service (
UPS Quick Quote UPS - Free Report) reported revenue of $27.03 billion, down 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.62, compared to $3.59 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $27.95 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.58, the EPS surprise was +1.12%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how UPS performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Average revenue per piece-U.S. Domestic Package-Ground: $10.77 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.83. Average revenue per piece-U.S. Domestic Package-Total: $11.95 versus $12.11 estimated by three analysts on average. Average revenue per piece-International Package-Domestic: $7.55 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.68. Average revenue per piece-International Package-Export: $32.39 compared to the $37.21 average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue-Supply Chain Solutions [$M]: $3.83 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $7.60 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.1%. Revenue-International Package [$M]: $4.95 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $5.42 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.3%. Revenue-U.S. Domestic Package [$M]: $18.25 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $18.40 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%. Revenue-Supply Chain Solutions-Other [$M]: $520 million compared to the $525 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year. Revenue-U.S. Domestic Package-Deferred [$M]: $1.85 billion compared to the $1.87 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.3% year over year. Revenue-U.S. Domestic Package-Ground [$M]: $13.63 billion compared to the $13.46 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year. Revenue-International Package-Export [$M]: $3.84 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.7%. Revenue-U.S. Domestic Package-Next Day Air [$M]: $2.78 billion compared to the $3.10 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for UPS here>>> Shares of UPS have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
