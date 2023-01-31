Back to top

Image: Bigstock

A.O. Smith (AOS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

A.O. Smith (AOS - Free Report) reported $936.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 6%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $912.34 million, representing a surprise of +2.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how A.O. Smith performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue-North America: $692 million compared to the $663.80 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.2% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue-Inter-segment: -$5.60 million versus -$8.41 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Geographic Revenue-Rest of world: $249.70 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $259.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.3%.
  • Segment Operating Earnings - Corporate expense: -$83.40 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$25.48 million.

Shares of A.O. Smith have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.


