Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Caterpillar (CAT) Q4 Earnings

CAT Quick Quote CAT - Free Report) reported $16.6 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.3%. EPS of $3.86 for the same period compares to $2.69 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.89 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.95, the EPS surprise was -2.28%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Caterpillar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Asia/Pacific - Resource Industries: $883 million versus $961.91 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.2% change. Asia/Pacific - Construction: $1.12 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.7%. North America - Resource Industries: $1.36 billion versus $1.13 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +59.2% change. Corporate Items and Eliminations: -$1.34 billion versus -$555.82 million estimated by four analysts on average. Total Sales- Construction Industries: $6.85 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $5.35 billion. Revenues of Financial Products: $726 million versus $738.33 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change. Total Sales- Resource Industries: $3.44 billion compared to the $3.26 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.4% year over year. Total sales and revenues-Energy & Transportation: $6.82 billion compared to the $6.38 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.1% year over year. Sales of Machinery and Engines: $15.87 billion versus $14.88 billion estimated by five analysts on average. External sales and revenue-Energy & Transportation: $5.67 billion compared to the $5.39 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.3% year over year. External sales and revenue-Resource Industries: $3.35 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.20 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.6%. Inter-segment sales and revenue - Resource Industries: $90 million versus $109.90 million estimated by three analysts on average. View all Key Company Metrics for Caterpillar here>>> Shares of Caterpillar have returned +9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Shares of Caterpillar have returned +9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.