PulteGroup (PHM) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2022, PulteGroup (PHM - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.17 billion, up 18.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.63, compared to $2.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +12.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.6 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.88, the EPS surprise was +26.04%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how PulteGroup performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Selling Price - Total: $571 compared to the $564.88 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Closings (units) - Total: 8848 versus 7902.67 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Unit Backlog - Total: 12169 versus 13772.33 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net New Orders in Units - Total: 3964 versus 4622 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Homebuilding - Home sale revenues: $5.05 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.49 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.8%.
  • Revenues-Financial Services [$M]: $72.09 million versus $84.47 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.6% change.
  • Revenues-Homebuilding [$M]: $5.10 billion compared to the $4.52 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.8% year over year.
  • Homebuilding - Land sale revenues: $45.52 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $31.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.3%.
  • Income / (loss) before income taxes-Financial Services: $24.05 million versus $37 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of PulteGroup have returned +14.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.


