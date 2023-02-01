Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Hubbell (HUBB) Q4 Earnings

Hubbell (HUBB - Free Report) reported $1.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.9%. EPS of $2.60 for the same period compares to $2.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 billion, representing a surprise of -2.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.41.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hubbell performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales-Electrical: $503.30 million compared to the $518.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year.
  • Net sales- Utility Solutions: $716.30 million compared to the $705.70 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.1% year over year.
  • Adjusted operating income - Utility Solutions: $123 million compared to the $112.59 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted operating income - Electrical: $71.90 million versus $68.02 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Hubbell have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


