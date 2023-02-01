Pfizer (PFE) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Pfizer (
PFE Quick Quote PFE - Free Report) reported $24.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.9%. EPS of $1.14 for the same period compares to $1.08 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.2 billion, representing a surprise of +0.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.68%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.03.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Pfizer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Ibrance-Worldwide: $1.28 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%. Pharmaceutical-Inflammation & Immunology-Xeljanz-International: $165 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $164.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.9%. Ibrance-Total International: $403 million versus $427.16 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.4% change. Ibrance-United States: $876 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $858.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%. Inflectra/ Remsima - Total: $129 million versus $150.49 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -24.6% change. Pharmaceutical-Internal Medicine - Premarin family: $128 million versus $118.05 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.5% change. Pharmaceutical-Oncology-Sutent: $60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $67.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -56.2%. Pharmaceutical-Inflammation & Immunology-Enbrel - - Total: $236 million versus $225.79 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.5% change. Pharmaceutical-Inflammation & Immunology-Xeljanz: $493 million compared to the $523.56 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -31.6% year over year. Pharmaceutical-Oncology- Xalkori: $103 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $111.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.6%. Eliquis Alliance Revenues - Total: $1.48 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.55 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.4%. Bosulif/Bosutinib - Total: $150 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $156.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%. View all Key Company Metrics for Pfizer here>>> Shares of Pfizer have returned -15% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
