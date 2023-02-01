Back to top

Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Edwards Lifesciences (EW - Free Report) reported $1.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. EPS of $0.64 for the same period compares to $0.51 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61, the EPS surprise was +4.92%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Edwards Lifesciences performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales-Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies: $31.50 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $30.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.5%.
  • Net sales-Critical Care: $225 million versus $211.90 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change.
  • Net sales-Surgical Structural Heart: $224.10 million compared to the $230.57 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year.
  • Net sales-Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement: $867.70 million compared to the $855.51 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


